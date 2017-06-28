Limerick council to consider levy on single use items

LIMERICK Council is considering the introduction of a levy on single use items along the lines of the plastic bag tax.

This month’s metropolitan district meeting heard a presentation by environmental officer Sinead McDonnell reflecting on the successful Team Limerick Cleanup (TLC3) which took place for the third time on Good Friday last.

Based on the feedback from this, the local authority is to write to the Department of Communications Climate Action and Environment in relation to developing a levy on items. Councillor James Collins formally proposed that the council introduce a policy on single use items like cups and bottles.

“It’s a very positive suggestion. It is astounding to see the percentages collected [from TLC3] in regard of wrappings,” he said.

Councillor Marian Hurley said more work must take place in national and secondary schools to create more awareness.

“We should also be asking people to take pride in their own areas. When I went out on Good Friday, it was hard not to pick out the weeds in the estates. People need to take care of the areas outside their door.”

Cllr Daniel Butler added: “More and more people are renting and not engaging with clean-ups. We need to target these people, or if necessary, the landlords.”

Cllr Cian Prendiville pointed out many coffee cups and pizza boxes are not recyclable, as they are blended with polythene and plastic so companies can have their logos on them. “This should be banned,” he said.