Limerick yoga fundraiser takes place for 'inspirational' fire victim Grace McDermott

YOGA enthusiasts took to University of Limerick’s Sports Arena this Tuesday morning to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, in memory of Grace McDermott who died in a house fire in May.

At 7.10am, over 50 people filled a full basketball court in the arena, raising more than €500 for the charity following the Rise and Shine for Grace event.

Grace, aged 26, tragically died in a house fire in Annacotty in May.

UL Sports Arena director Carmell DeMello, who organised the event, said she was “delighted” with the fundraiser.

Wow there are over 50+ in the Yoga class in memory of Grace - Fantastic Turnout .... @mndassoc pic.twitter.com/jGWjkhg0Rf June 27, 2017

Grace, when she studied at UL, was a yoga teacher at the Sports Arena.

“We wanted to fill the basketball court with people making a gesture of rising and shining early for Grace. There were lots of people who had never done yoga before, and there were some seasoned yogis there, too.

“This event was to show her family in America a very simple message that we do care, and we do appreciate that she was an amazing girl. She was bubbly, passionate, excited, intelligent, and any good word you could say about a person. She had it all. She was just a very, very inspirational person. She could make anyone feel the best about themselves.”

She said that she first came to University of Limerick, she immediately visited Ms Demello to ask to run a yoga class.

She added: “I would say that this was a droplet in all the events that are going to happen, worldwide, in her memory.”

Originally from Long Island, New York, Ms McDermott was a PhD candidate and lecturer at Dublin City University.

Grace was also co-founder and editor-in-chief of the popular blog and website – Women Are Boring - which recently announced that it hopes to establish a scholarship scheme in Grace’s name within the next year.