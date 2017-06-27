Serial shoplifter warned at Limerick court to pay compensation or face jail

A RECIDIVIST thief who stole hundreds of euro worth of goods from a number of stores in Limerick city centre has been warned she may go to prison if she does not pay compensation.

Margaret Taylor, aged 40, who has an address at Charlotte Quay, pleaded guilty at Limerick District Court to theft charges relating to four separate incidents on dates late last year and earlier this year.

When the case was called, Sergeant John Moloney, prosecuting, said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had been consulted and that there was consent for the matter being disposed of in the district court.

When Ms Taylor, who was previously granted legal aid, was asked, she confirmed she was happy for the matter to proceed.

The charges relate to the theft of various items worth €117 from Superdrug, William Street on September 1, 2016; watches and other stock worth €609 from Argos, Cruises Street, on November 22, last; goods worth a total of €450 from Boots, William Street, on January 30 and property worth €338 from the same premises on March 16.

None of the goods were ever recovered and the defendant made admissions when questioned by gardai about the thefts.

When the charges were put to the defendant by Judge Mary Larkin she replied “yes, guilty”.

Judge Larkin then adjourned the matter to October 27, next for sentencing indicating that she is considering a custodial sentence.

“I hope you use the opportunity to make restitution,” she said.

Ms Taylor, who is currently banned from entering the Boots store at William Street was remanded on continuing bail pending her next court appearance.

She must abide by a number of conditions including living at her home address and signing on at Henry Street garda station.