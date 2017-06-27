'New era' for Shannon Airport with Norwegian services to take flight

LOW-cost transatlantic flights to the US from Shannon will take flight from this weekend, with Norwegian to start its much anticipated services from the airport.

The budget carrier announced details of four services a week to two US airports from Shannon in February, which are now set to begin from Sunday.

The flights will connect Shannon with Stewart International Airport, Orange County – just 90 minutes from New York – and Providence Green Airport, Rhode Island, which is located around 90 minutes from Boston.

Certain seats on the budget transatlantic flights have been available for fares as low as €69 and a quick check on the airline’s website shows seats on the outbound flight from Shannon to Stewart this Sunday starting at €159, with the earliest available return priced at €260 on July 4.

Flights on Monday, July 3 outbound to Providence are available for €139, returning on July 9 for €120.

The new services will give Shannon its biggest number of direct scheduled US flights, with five airlines now serving seven destinations, and have been welcomed as beginning “a new era for Shannon Airport and the Wild Atlantic Way”.

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said the commencement of the flights would mark a “remarkable day in many respects” for the airport.

“It heralds another new carrier at Shannon and what’s most notable here is that Norwegian Air International, a new transatlantic operator, not only chose Shannon but is introducing the second largest number of flights at any airport here,” he said.

“That clearly demonstrates the strength of the market for Shannon transatlantic services. Beyond that, the range of Shannon’s US flights is striking. We will now have seven destinations on our programme to the US. There is no other European airport of our size with anything comparable to our level of US connectivity.

“These services, combined with our passenger friendly US pre-clearance facilities, mean that our customers arrive stateside as domestic passenger.”

The twice weekly flights from Shannon to Stewart International in New York state will operate on a Wednesday and Sunday and connections from Shannon to Providence Airport will operate Monday and Friday.

Shannon Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy said the flights speak “volumes again about the US market for the west and south of Ireland”.

“We’ve worked hard to support that and Sunday next is another breakthrough in that regard for Shannon and the region. It’s up to us all, the airline, ourselves, the tourism agencies and the public now to make this and our other transatlantic services a success for the betterment of the region,” he added.