Irish Water warns of widespread disruption to supply in Limerick

IRISH Water is advising homeowners and businesses in the city that essential works, this Tuesday, may cause disruption to supply in some areas.

The State-owned utility says areas on the southside of the city which are likely to be affected include Kilmallock Road, O'Malley Park, Kincora Park, Keyes Park, Roxboro Road, Janesboro and Rathbane.

Water supplies in the vicinity of the Dock Road, North Circular Road, Westfields, O'Callaghan Strand, Clancy Strand, Ennis Road, Farranshone, Caherdavin and Coonagh could also be disrupted.

#IWLimerick: Leak repairs may affect supply to Rutland Street & surrounds from 7:30am - 6pm on 27 June. See https://t.co/XORWGK81wm. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 26, 2017

Leak repairs, which are also being carried out today, are likely to cause supply disruptions in the Rutland Street and Mulgrave Street areas.

Irish Water says a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which continue until 6pm.

Further leak repair works are due to take place at other locations in the city later this week.