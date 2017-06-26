Gardaí investigating two separate car crashes in Limerick 

INCIDENTS TOOK PLACE AT KILDIMO AND ANNACOTTY

Fintan Walsh and Maria Flannery

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh and Maria Flannery

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ have dealt with two separate car collisions in Limerick city and county this Monday evening. 

Newcastle West gardaí were alerted to the scene of a double-vehicle collision on N69 Foynes Road, on the Kildimo side of Ferrybridge. It is understood that there are delays on both sides of the road. 

It is known, yet, how many people are involved in this incident. According to Independent councillor Emmet O'Brien, the Ferrybridge crash has been cleared. 

Separately, gardaí Henry Street were at the scene of a car crash, just outside Limerick city.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene of the crash, which occurred at the bridge, east of Annacotty, on the Dublin Road, at around 5pm. It is also not known how many vehicles or people are involved in this incident. This was also cleared. 