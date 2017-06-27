Limerick IT president Vincent Cunnane highlights city's 'paradox' at awards launch

THE “paradox” of being Ireland’s fastest growing region in Ireland, yet one with almost a-third of the country’s unemployment blackspots must be addressed if Limerick is to become truly great.

That’s the view of LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane, who was speaking at the launch of the Limerick Chamber business awards in the Castletroy Park Hotel this Monday.

Dr Cunnane said while the region is doing well in terms of foreign direct investment jobs announcements outside Dublin, the impact is not being felt in many parts of the city.

He said: “The reality is there is a cohort of people who have been left behind in this region. The CSO last week published a list of employment blackspots around the country. There are 17 of these blackspots in Limerick City alone and 23 in the Mid-West region; that’s 23 out of 79 blackspots.

"So we are closer to one-in-three of the blackspots being in this region,” he explained. “By the same token, at a wonderful event the week before last, Northern Trust announced 400 jobs. We were told that there were 17 IDA job announcements in Limerick and the Mid-West over the last two years.”

He said the way to tackle this conflict is to work together.

“The bottom line is that all of us working together will put the region on a sustainable growth path and we will take as many people as we can with us,” he told business leaders.

Now in their seventh year, the Chamber business awards – backed by this newspaper – celebrate success across all sectors and scales, from SME’s right up to multinationals.

They are open to all businesses - not just Chamber members - in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, North Cork and North Kerry.

Two new categories have been added to the awards this year – ‘The Best Innovation (RD&I) of the Year Award’ and ‘Best Employer: Talent, Development & Workplace Wellness of the Year Award’, making it 14 categories in total for businesses to enter. Closing date for entries is Monday September 24, 2017.

Interested companies should contact 061-415180.