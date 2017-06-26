Racha Mennad's reign as Miss Limerick 2017 begins

A LIMERICK student who hails from Tullamore, has Algerian parents and calls the Treaty City her second home has been crowned Miss Limerick 2017.

Racha Mennad, 20, who lives in Castletroy was presented with the tiara and sash at a glitzy ceremony at Limerick’s Clayton Hotel on Thursday night.

“I couldn’t believe it – I was a ball of nerves. I would be a really confident person any other day but I could barely stand up. I know everyone says this but I genuinely did not expect to win, at all. I was so happy,” smiled the UL student who hit the town with her friends after the ceremony.

“Myself and my friends went out to celebrate. The Icon were nice enough to let me in for free.”

Racha has just completed her second year of business and French in UL.

“UL is an amazing campus,” she beamed. “It was actually my first choice. I actually had four choices on my CAO and they were all UL. I was going to UL or nothing at all.

“The people in Limerick are so down-to-earth. They are so open and I think Limerick is amazing for food and drink. I moved here to study and I kind of never left. I live here, study here, work here.”

A lover of languages, Racha’s major is in HR “so I would love to be a HR manager in a multi-national company.

“My parents are from Algeria but I was born here and I’m definitely Irish,” she explained.

“The last time I went to Algeria was for my sister’s wedding. I used to spend all my summers there and I picked up Arabic as well from being over there and I picked up a lot of my French as well.”

Racha works in New Look on Cruises Street and also models part-time.

Meanwhile, Chloe Walsh from Ballyneety was crowned Miss Clayton Limerick at the same event.

The Mary Immaculate College student who is in second year studying Irish and English celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday. She hopes to be a teacher.

“I didn’t expect it. Racha is so stunning, I’m really happy for the two of us.”