Limerick 'drug user' shouts obscenities at judge during hearing

A YOUNG “habitual drug user” shouted abuse at a judge in Limerick court calling her a “prostitute” after she refused to grant bail.

Clyde Keogh, aged 21, who has an address at Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, was brought before Limerick District Court after he was charged with multiple offences in relation to several incidents last week.

In addition to facing burglary, theft and criminal damage charges, Keogh is also accused of stealing a car which was found on fire a number of hours later.

All of the offences are alleged to have happened last Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Opposing bail, Garda Tim O’Connor said it will be alleged that, after being invited to a home on Hyde Road the defendant stole the keys to a car and drove the vehicle without permission.

This car, the court heard, was found on fire at Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle a number of hours later.

Keogh is also accused of damaging a number of cars at Raheen Industrial Estate while breaking into them.

Garda Tim O’Connor said statements have been taken from a number of independent witness and that CCTV footage has been obtained by gardai.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy questioned the credibility of the witnesses and the veracity of what they told gardai. “It may well suit their purpose to say that someone else took the vehicle, and pinning it on my client,” he told the court adding that there was “nothing distinguishable” about the clothing his client was wearing when arrested.

Inspector Ollie Kennedy said he believed Keogh would “commit more serious crimes to feed his drug habit” if released. When Judge Marian O’Leary indicated she was refusing bail, Keogh shouted “f*** you” from the custody area of the courtroom calling her a “prostitute”.