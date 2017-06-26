Water supply to Limerick village affected by works

Irish Water is advising homeowners and businesses in the Adare area that water supplies are likely to be affected today as works at the local reservoir are being carried out.

The essential works began this Monday morning and are set to to continue until around 5.30pm.

#IWLimerick: Works at the reservoir may affect supply to Adare and surrounds until 5:30pm today. Please retweet. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 26, 2017

A number of homeowners on the outskirts of the village have contacted the Limerick Leader to express their frustration at the loss of supply.

Separately, the State-owned utility says mains rehabilitation works which are being carried out in West Limerick may cause supply disruptions in the Ashford, Dooneen and surrounding areas.

New connection works, which are due to continue until around 3pm, are likely to cause supply disruptions in Old Kildimo.