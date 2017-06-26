Glin takes another step forward as Meals on Wheels is launched

GLIN took another step forward with the launch of a new meals-on-wheels service which will be run in conjunction with the Cloverfield Day Care Centre.

The new service, which will begin operating from July, was officially launched by Cllr John Sheahan, chairman of Newcastle West Municipal District.

“It is a great initiative by this very progressive community,” Cllr Sheahan said. “It is a service that is needed in the parish and in the West Limerick area in general.”

Cloverfield Day Care Centre, which is community owned and run, already provides cooked lunches to the residents of the 20 sheltered houses within the Cloverfield complex.

In addition, the chairman of Glin Development Association, John Anthony Culhane, a number of older people living at home either collect a lunch or have it collected for them.

“We felt it was worth looking at it and seeing if there was a wider need.”

And the need is there, explained volunteer Mary Stacpoole who has taken on the role of speaking to or calling on senior citizens in the parish and asking them if they want to avail of the service.

“The response from people has been very positive,” she said. Already, some 15 people have said yes to the service and Mary is confident this number will grow substantially.

“From small acorns, big oaks grow,” she said with a smile. “It is a wonderful service, especially when it is delivered.”

Research has shown that healthy eating provides essential energy and nutrients for the maintenance of health and independence and reduces the risk of chronic diseases at older ages.

“It is a significant contributor to keeping the elderly in their own homes as long as possible, living independently, avoiding the need for nursing home care with its very high costs and the inevitable disruptions incurred,” Mr Culhane pointed out.

“It also brings the added benefit of regular visits,” he pointed out.

The new service, he added, would bring the added benefit of regular visits, especially for those living on their own.

Customers will have a choice of menus and a main course and dessert will be delivered three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They will also have the option of having a second meal delivered, to be heated up the following day.

Chef Tom Hehir from Athlacca has been drafted in to help get new, expanded service up and running and will be working with the Cloverfield staff.

If you want to avail of the new service, or if you are a concerned neighbour or family member and know of an older person who might be interested, you can contact Una Hennessy on 068-26033. A home visit can be organised to explain the benefits of the service in greater detail, if required. Each meal will cost €5.