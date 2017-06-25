Man hospitalised following County Limerick road crash

A MAN has been hospitalised following a serious road crash in County Limerick this Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision happened near the Woodlands House Hotel on the main road between Croom and Adare at around 2pm.

It is understood one of the occupants of the car sustained serious head injuries when the car left the road.

Fire brigades from Limerick city and Rathkeale attended the scene along with HSE paramedics and gardai.

The road was closed for around an hour as the scene was being cleared and the car removed.

A garda investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West garda station.