Redevelopment of Limerick healthcare facility moves a step closer

THE DELIVERY of the €15m redevelopment of St Camillus’ Hospital in the city has moved a step closer, following the appointment of the design team for the Shelbourne Road facility.

As part of the Government’s capital funding programme, the construction of two buildings providing 75 replacement beds for long stay care, is expected to be completed by 2021.

The first meeting of the design team, this Monday, was joined by Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon and HSE Mid-West chief officer, Bernard Gloster.

Welcoming the announcement, Mr Gloster said that St Camillus’ Hospital is “a significant part of the health service provision with excellent care but a now dated environment not compatible with what we aspire to”.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that it has appointed a design team “of skilled and experienced professionals to ensure a modern state of the art facility will be delivered to augment the already excellent care standards delivered by staff at St Camillus’”.

Mr Gloster said that he was delighted Mayor O’Hanlon was present “to capture this moment on behalf of the people of Limerick. It is wonderful to think that the concept of the ‘city home’ is now seen in a positive light and that we can retain so much of our history on this site while moving towards the highest standards possible in healthcare settings.

“While we always focus more about what happens in buildings in care provided than the actual buildings, it is also nice to be able to offer residents and staff of the future such new possibilities in where they live and work. Being from the city I know just what St Camillus’ means to the people of Limerick. This is a really positive step reflecting the commitment of the HSE to this service.”

In March, a Health Information and Quality Authority report found that the layout of the hospital was impacting on residents’ privacy and dignity.

The report stated that the layout of the premises “did not fully meet the needs of the residents” and that many were accommodated in rooms where “access to private space was greatly limited”.