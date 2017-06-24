Limerick punter wins big with EuroMillions bet

ONE lucky punter from Limerick is celebrating this Saturday after turning a €1 stake into a €33,000 windfall.

The BoyleSports customer placed a wager that four of the number drawn in Friday’s EuroMillions would be 3, 4, 21 and 31.

“It's amazing that once again, for such a small stake of €1, a lucky customer from Limerick has managed to make a profit of €33,000 from four number being drawn in the EuroMillions draw. All of at BoyleSports would like to congratulate our winner and wish them all the best,” said Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSport.

For the record the numbers drawn in Friday’s EuroMillions were 3, 4, 21, 31 and 38. The Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.