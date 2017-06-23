WATCH: Cllr Sean Lynch elected Mayor of Metropolitan District of Limerick

RETIRED detective garda Sean Lynch has been elected as Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick.

The Fianna Fail councillor, who succeeds Cllr Michael Hourigan in the role, was nominated by party colleague James Collins and seconded by Vivienne Crowley.

Two other candidates were nominated - Cllr Cian Prendiville and Cllr Malachy McCreesh.

But Cllr Lynch won 12 of the 18 votes available, with Fine Gael backing Fianna Fail as part of a grand coalition put together to control the council.

Absent from the meeting were Labour councillors Joe Leddin and Elena Secas and Independent member John Gilligan.

Following his election, Patrickswell man Cllr Lynch, who played a key role in bringing some of Limerick's gangland kingpins to justice during his 27 years with An Garda Siochana said the city can look forward to a positive future.

"The worst of days are, thankfully, in the rear view mirror as Limerick powers ahead. We still have much to do, many people to reach. But a solid foundation is there and we are not far off at the moment being a city where everyone who wants a job will get a job," he told annual general meeting of the metropolitan council.

The new mayor was joined by his family and friends and many political supporters at the occasion of his election. Among the audience were Deputy Niall Collins and Senator Maria Byrne.

He pledged to “work harder than ever” for the good of the city.

Meanwhile, fellow Fianna Fail councillor Vivienne Crowley, 24, was elected as deputy mayor of the metropolitan district.

Cllr Crowley beat off competition from Cllr Paul Keller and Cllr John Costelloe.

The mayor of Limerick City and County Council will be elected on Monday afternoon at the AGM of the local authority.

At present, Cllr Stephen Keary is Fine Gael's candidate. But controversy over comments he made criticising Eastern Europeans who rely on the welfare state may still scupper his chances.

