Sadness as PhD student dies at University of Limerick

A GARDA investigation is underway after the body of a PhD student was found at the campus of the University of Limerick.

The discovery was made late on Thursday evening by gardai who were looking for the young man after members of his family had earlier reported not seeing him for some time.

It is understood the body of the student, who was aged in his mid-20s, was found in an on-campus accommodation block at UL.

The scene was preserved overnight pending the completion of a post mortem examination at University Hospital Limerick this Friday.

A garda spokesperson said there was nothing to suggest foul play and that a medical issue may have resulted in the man’s premature death.

A file is to be prepared for the local coroner.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.