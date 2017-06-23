Gardaí investigating sudden death of young Limerick-based soldier

GARDAÍ at Roxboro Road are investigating the sudden death of a young soldier this Thursday morning.

It is understood that the 23-year-old man, who was from Cork, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick after he took ill at Sarsfield Barracks, at around 1.30pm.

The young man was stationed with the well-known 12th batallion in the city.

A source at Sarsfied Barracks told the Leader this Friday morning: “What I have been told is that the deceased only came to Limerick on Tuesday. He was training on the camp field and just after he finished, he took ill.”

A garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The Defence Forces is due to issue a statement to the press soon.