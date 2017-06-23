WATCH: Limerick weatherman gets blown away during live TV report

AFTER a few days of fantastic weather, everyone is feeling a distinct chill in the air this morning.

Not least TV3’s weatherman Deric Hartigan, originally from Inchmore in Limerick, who got blown away during his live report on Ireland AM this Friday morning.

Speaking to camera from underneath a huge yellow umbrella, Deric was blown out of shot by a sudden gust of wind.

The video is swiftly going viral, and has already amassed tens of thousands of views since it was uploaded just after 9am.

Thankfully, Deric and presenters Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney saw the funny side, and the weatherman recovered quickly from the unexpected gust.