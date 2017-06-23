Catastrophe averted! Limerick Fire Service carry out purrfect rescue

LIMERICK Fire Service carried out the purrfect animal rescue this week, after an unfortunate kitten was stuck in the engine of a passerby’s vehicle.

The brave Green Watch crew were alerted to the catastrophe, after the driver of the car stopped at the Mulgrave Street station, this Thursday evening.

And looking at their Facebook post, it is safe to say that the team were feline rather pawsitive after saving one of the kitten’s nine lives.

In a rather punny mood, Limerick Fire Service said on social media:

“A purrfect rescue for Green Watch tonight! A passerby stopped into the station, their Catalitic converter was purring a little louder than normal - thankfully with a little purrsuasion and not much procatstination - a furry pawsitive outcome as we were able to release this little fella from their engine. Clawsome work lads, feline positive!”