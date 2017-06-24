Limerick road victim had been attending wedding

A VERDICT of accidental death was recorded at an inquest into the death of a 27-year-old Limerick man who was struck by a truck close to the Radisson Hotel where he had been attending a wedding.

Mark Bromell of Crossroads, Thomondgate died as a result of cardio-respiratory failure secondary to multiple head injuries consistent with being in a road traffic accident.

Clare Coroners Court court heard Mr Bromell was attending a wedding at the Radisson Hotel on September 26, 2014, with his boyfriend Daniel Lynch.

While Mr Lynch went to bed around 3am Mr Bromell stayed on for another while, as he was “happy and giddy”.

The inquest was told gardai were called to the hotel sometime later in the night following reports of disturbance.

According to a number of witnesses, Mr Brommell was spoken to and informed he was barred from the hotel and to leave.

Taxi driver James Lenihan said he was driving from Shannon to the city at around 6.30am when he saw a man walking two to three feet inside the hard shoulder. He said the man was wearing a grey suit and was obviously drunk.

Michael Poleuonski, who was travelling behind the vehicle that struck Mr Bromell said he observed the truck travel in its lane at a safe speed. “It did not alter its course. It was between the hard shoulder and the centre line. It was pitch dark,” he said.

“I saw something on the hard shoulder. I could not make out what it was. I saw the truck pull in. I then saw that it was a man and I immediately pulled in on the hard shoulder. He was in a grey suit. I checked for a pulse and I found a faint one. He was on his back facing upwards and I put him in the recovery position,” he said.

Forensic collision investigator Thomas Dunleavy described the collision as a corner impact adding that Mr Bromell had been swept aside having been struck.

Dr Vourneen Healy said a post mortem examination showed Mr Bromell had a toxic level of alcohol in his system.