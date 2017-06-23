Undeveloped lands at Limerick estate up for auction

THERE are fresh hopes a housing scheme in Mungret may finally be completed after undeveloped lands were listed for auction.

An auction will take place this Monday at noon for the remainder of the Sli na Manach housing development site.

It comes after the previous company behind the scheme went into receivership.

Measuring 9.35acres, there is full planning permission in place for a development of 82 residential units and a creche.

With the guide price for the land starting at €300,000, Claire Keating, one of the first residents on site, says she believes “five or six investors” have already shown interest in taking over the scheme.

Genesis Homes (Mungret), which was charged with building the units in the estate, collapsed into receivership in April.

“We’re delighted. All we want is for a builder to come in, take over the site and complete it. I moved here in 2009 to a building site. Two builders have come and gone since then.

“We’re hoping the sale goes through fast and the builder gets cracking as soon as possible,” she told the Limerick Leader.

At the height of the boom, homes in Sli na Manach were being sold for up to €230,000, according to the Property Price Register.

The development was slated to have 200 homes in total.

Separately, a portfolio of 11 two bedroom apartments at Fisherman’s Quay in Grove Island are being offered for sale for almost €1m.

The apartments range in size from 74 square metres to 83 square metres, and are being offered with tenants in situ.

These units are separate to those which were put on the market earlier this year, forcing some residents to be facing eviction.