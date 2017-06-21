Student won't face trial over alleged sexual assault at house in Limerick

CHARGES of sexual assault brought against a student relating to an incident in the city last year have been withdrawn by the State.

The 21-year-old, who has an address in County Cork, first appeared before Limerick District Court last August after he was charged with sexually assaulting the woman at a house in Castletroy.

The offence was alleged to have happened on March 2, 2016 – sparking a garda investigation.

Having considered the garda file relating to the matter, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the case should proceed on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court.

A book of evidence was completed and served on the man – who is a student at a university outside of Limerick – and the matter sent forward for trial.

The case was due to be listed at the callover early next month but mentioning the matter last week, John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said a Nolle Prosequi was being entered by the State.

This is the legal term indicating the case is being withdrawn.

No reason was given in court as to why the DPP has decided to discontinue the proceedings and there was no objection to the application by the young man’s legal representatives.

Following the State application, Brian McInerney BL asked that his client be formally discharged from his bail conditions which were put in place when he first appeared in court.

The man had been ordered to live at his home address and to sign on at his local garda station as a condition of his bail.

Judge Tom O’Donnell granted the various applications before him.