Irish Water working to restore supply to Limerick village

IRISH Water has said it is working to resolve "ongoing issues" with the water supply in a County Limerick village, which has seen residents without water for several days.

An unexpectedly high demand for water in the town of Newcastle West has left residents in Ardagh and parts of Coolcappagh without a drop, some since Sunday.

Irish Water had hoped to restore supply to Ardagh by this Tuesday afternoon after tankers began delivering water to the reservoir. However, the utility has said that a burst water main had caused "additional delays".

"Crews have been working over the past two days to deal with the issue which initially arose as a result of a drop in water levels in the reservoir supplying Ardagh and the surrounding areas. This issue was addressed by bringing water to the reservoir by tanker," said a spokesperson.

"However, a burst in a water main on the Shanagolden Road this Wednesday morning caused additional delays in restoring supply to some customers.

"Crews were immediately mobilised to repair the water main and a second tanker has been brought in to replenish the reservoir. A full water supply should be restored to all customers in the area by early afternoon today.

"Irish Water apologises for the disruption to customers as a result of this issue which we have been working as a matter of priority to resolve. We will continue to monitor the situation in Ardagh over the coming days and take any action required to prevent any further disruption."