Appeal for 'unknown hero' who prevented theft in Limerick to come forward

GARDAI in Limerick have appealed for an “unknown hero” who prevented a theft from taking place in the city to come forward.

Gardai at Henry Street reported the incident in which a man prevented a theft at a city centre coffee shop recently – with the “grateful” victim hoping the person would come forward so she can “thank him properly”.

“Last Thursday, June 15, in the afternoon a tourist was enjoying a coffee when she observed an altercation at the door of the coffee shop,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, Henry Street.

“Unknown to her another woman had taken her wallet from her bag and was about to leave when a young man intervened.

“He had observed the theft and confronted the woman who dropped the wallet and ran from the shop.

"He returned the wallet to the tourist but she never got the chance to thank the man and would be very grateful if he could make himself know to Gardai so that she can get his name and details and thank him properly.”