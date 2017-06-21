Warning after fuel spill in County Limerick

MOTORISTS on the N24 in Limerick are being warned to be extra careful on their commute to work this Wednesday morning following a fuel spill.

The spill is located on the Tipperary side of Pallasgreen. Limerick City and County Council has been notified.

However, the combination of oil and rain overnight could make the road treacherous and drivers are asked to slow down.

