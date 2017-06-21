Limerick housing development gets green light

METROPOLITAN district councillors have given the green light to a housing development for the elderly and disabled.

At this month’s meeting, members were asked to vote through plans for seven new residential units at Kilmurry Court in Garryowen.

The development will be in a mix of two two storey and five single storey units. These will be in a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.

There will also be landscaping including a shared surface area, adjustments to existing footpaths and installation of street lighting and street furniture.

New trees will also be planted on site.

But Fianna Fail councillor Jerry O’Dea, who represents the local area at City Hall, has called for closed-circuit television (CCTV) to be added.

“In the current climate, all housing is good housing, and we need to build as many units as we can. But the general feeling from residents is if it is step-down housing for the elderly and disabled, why would we need three bedroom houses,” he said.

Calling for CCTV, the former metropolitan mayor said this is needed to protect the residents.

He is also seeking a “control” on the tenants who move into the properties.

Cllr O’Dea said: “Garryowen was a model estate over the years and recently, people have expressed concerns that the balance of housing is disproportionate. My main concern is if there is any new housing in there, then it should be complementary to helping Garryowen maintain its character.”

It was agreed an application would be made to the Department of Housing and Planning for CCTV.

Councillor Séighin Ó Ceallaigh, also in City East, voted against the proposals, due to concerns about the use of land behind the development, and whether the Alzheimers Society would be able to access these so its clients can use the area.

He says he has been seeking answers on this for a year to no avail, adding: “I didn’t vote against the development of the houses, but the way in which it was brought up. This motion was added at the last minute. I wasn’t contacted, and I feel I have been completely fobbed off by the council.”

Labour member Joe Leddin, who proposed the passing of the motion, said he is “genuinely baffled” by the Sinn Fein man’s opposition.

“The council has a good record in terms of these developments. We are in the midst of a housing crisis. Any scheme or proposal which comes before the council we should welcome with open arms,” he said.

Cllr Elena Secas seconded the passing of the plan.