Operation Thor 'Project Banner': Drugs seized during Shannon search

GARDAÍ have seized more than €32,000 worth of drugs and arrested 13 people, as part of an Operation Thor policing initiative in Clare this Tuesday afternoon.

The initiative – Project Banner – aimed at targeting criminal activity in the Clare region, particularly Shannon and Ennis, over the past two days.

During five planned searches, gardaí seized cocaine, herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, with an estimated street value in excess of €32,000, with analysis pending.

The operation was conducted by gardaí within the Clare division, assisted by 24 trainee gardaí from Templemore Garda College.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested when cocaine and cannabis was seized during a house saerch in Ennis. After being detained for questioning at Ennis garda station, he was later released without charge. A file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

Six people were arrested under warrant made in respect of outstanding penal and bench warrants. A further six arrests were made under the Public Order Act following an incident in Ennis.

“Cordon checkpoints were carried out by Gardaí and Revenue Customs Service in the East Clare area aimed at intercepting and disrupting travelling criminal groups. Crime Prevention information was distributed to motorists,” a garda spokesperson stated this Tuesday.

“Information stands were set up at locations in Ennis and Killaloe where advice leaflets were distributed to the public along with useful crime prevention information.”