Limerick stab victim 'did not know' who assaulted him

A LIMERICK man who was allegedly attacked after agreeing to accept €5,000 in compensation after he was knocked down has told the Special Criminal Court he does not know who stabbed him.

Larry McCarthy, ahed 37, of Tower Lodge, Crossagalla, Old Cork Road, denies assaulting David Foran (33) at Cornmarket Villas on November 25, 2014.

He also denies threatening to use “unlawful violence” at the same place on the same date.

In evidence this Tuesday, Mr Foran told John Byrne BL, prosecuting, he was knocked down by a motorcycle on November 14, 2014 while cycling to his mother's home.

He said two days later the motorcyclist, Cathal Kavanagh, called to his house and asked if they could settle out of court.

Mr Kavanagh told Mr Foran he did not want to go to the courts because he was off the road and was not insured.

“He wanted to give me some money,” Mr Foran said. “He was in the house a few times.”

On the day of the alleged assault, Mr Foran said he received a call from Mr Kavanagh, who told him to go meet a person who would have the money for him.

Mr Foran met the man and they went together to Cornmarket Villas, the court heard. He said that when he went in the gate six or seven people surrounded him. He got the chance to “barely talk” to one of the people, asking where the money was, he said.

He added that he did not know this person’s name or see him before.

He also said that he could not describe the person’s facial features or hair.

The court heard that Mr Foran got a slap to the back of his head with a baseball bat and fell to the ground, where he could feel things hitting his back. He said that he was stabbed in the leg.

Mr Byrne asked the witness, “Who did that?”

Mr Foran said, “I don't know”.