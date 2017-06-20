Temperatures soar across Limerick as mercury hits 25 degrees

TEMPERATURES across Limerick are among the highest in the country this Tuesday as the June heatwave continues.

According to official data from Met Éireann, the temperature at Shannon Airport was recorded as 25° at 2pm – one degree lower than at its weather station at Valentia which was the highest recorded temperature in the country.

According to data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the air temperature on the N21 at Abbeyfeale was 25.5° at 1.50pm this Tuesday while the road temperature was 42°.

A temperature of 24.6° was recorded on the Rathkeale bypass at the same time while the temperature at Pallasgreen (N24) was 24.2°

A Yellow warning has been issued for some parts of the country for this Wednesday with Met Éireann predicting temperatures of between 24° and 26° in Munster.

However, it likely to be cloudy with hazy sunshine in Limerick.