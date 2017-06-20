Limerick motorists face delays over roadworks

MOTORISTS in Limerick are being advised to expect delays this week due to roadworks which are being carried out at a number of locations in the city and county.

A section of Ballysimon Road (R527) – between Tipperary Roundabout and Crosagalla Industrial estate will be closed between 7pm and 7am each day until Friday with traffic being diverted via Childers Road and Ballysheedy.

Separately, there is a stop/go system in place this Tuesday for works on the N21 at Abbeyfeale. The works, which began at 8am, are due to continue until 7pm.

Another stop/go system is in place for works on the N69 at Clarina. Again the works, which began at 8am this Tuesday, are due to continue until 7pm.

Elsewhere the Rathina Road (R522 ) in Newcastlewest is closed until Friday, June 23 with local diversions in place.

Major roadworks are also continuing at Thomond Bridge, Parnell Street and at Lower Henry Street/Glentworth Street in the city.