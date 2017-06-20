Busy night for Limerick Fire and Rescue service

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue had a busy night as they attended three separate incidents in the city.

One unit from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street was dispatched to the scene of a car fire at John Street shortly before midnight while three units attended a house fire at Casement Avenue, Janesboro after the alarm was raised at 1.10am.

There are no reports of any injuries and the scene was declared safe less than an hour later.

In another incident in the early hours of this Tuesday, three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to an apartment complex on the Dublin Road to assist a man who was reportedly “stuck” to a gate at the entrance to the complex.

That incident happened at around 1.30am and the man was freed quickly.