Limerick's Bishop's Palace to rise from the ashes after fire

AN HISTORIC multi-million euro house, owned by the brother of billionaire JP McManus, is set to be brought back to life after it was engulfed in a massive fire.

Gerry McManus has applied for permission to restore the lavish Kilmoyle House — once the home of former bishops Donal Murray, and Jeremiah Newman — after it sustained “extensive” damage after a midnight fire in November of last year.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the roof, the ground floor and the internal design of the 19th century property, on North Circular Road.

The site was acquired from London-based developer Aidan Brooks for an undisclosed sum in November 2014, after he purchased the two-storey sandstone property for €26m 10 years ago.

Michael Healy, of Healy & Partners Architects working on the major project, said: “The fire has caused extensive damage to the house. We are fortunate that Mr McManus has the interest to rebuild the elements that were damaged to the original design and detail.”

Mr McManus is seeking permission to remove the late 20th century house extensions and outbuildings; to deconstruct the dwelling house and reconstruct in new locations; to construct a two-storey extension to the relocated dwelling; construction of gate lodge; and construction of courtyard buildings.

In September 2015, the successful businessman had secured planning permission to develop an underground car park and other developments to the site.

It is understood that the new application had to be filed as a result of the fire.

At the time of the massive fire, Limerick Fire Service dispatched four units to the six-acre site, and tackled the flames for more than four hours.