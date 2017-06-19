Temperatures to hit 25 degrees in Limerick today

Met Éireann is predicting temperatures as high as 25 degrees across Limerick this Monday as the good weather look set to continue for several days.

Thousands of people flocked to beauty spots across the city and county over the weekend while thousands more travelled to beaches in West Clare and North Kerry.

Sales of ice-cream are set to soar this week along with the temperatures while people are also being reminded to apply sun-cream and to stay in the shade where possible.

What a weekend of Sun we had here in Limerick! Long may it last, Hope everyone is enjoying the sun today :) :) June 19, 2017

Nice way to start the week A post shared by David Hurley (@daithihurley) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Met Éireann says temperatures will reach 25 degrees this Monday with similar highs predicted tomorrow.

A warm and sunny day with highs of 20 to 25 Celsius.Hazier sunshine in northern parts as cloud increases and thicker cloud in the northwest — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 19, 2017

