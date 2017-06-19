Temperatures to hit 25 degrees in Limerick today

Jade Kelly aged 5 and Robert Hogan aged 4 enjoying an ice cream Picture: Michael Cowhey

Met Éireann is predicting temperatures as high as 25 degrees across Limerick this Monday as the good weather look set to continue for several days.

Thousands of people flocked to beauty spots across the city and county over the weekend while thousands more travelled to beaches in West Clare and North Kerry.

Sales of ice-cream are set to soar this week along with the temperatures while people are also being reminded to apply sun-cream and to stay in the shade where possible.

Nice way to start the week

Met Éireann says temperatures will reach 25 degrees this Monday with similar highs predicted tomorrow.

