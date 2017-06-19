Traffic delays as oversized truck forces closure of Limerick Tunnel
Gardai attend scene of incident
The incident happened at around 9.45am
Efforts are being made clear the Limerick Tunnel after an oversized truck forced its closure this Monday morning.
Gardai are are the scene of the incident which happened at the entrance to the northbound bore at around 9.45am.
While there are delays approaching the Tunnel from the Tipperary side, the operators of the Tunnel expect it will be fully reopened shortly.
The incident is the latest road traffic collision this Monday with other collisions reported at Ballysimon Road, Dock and near Knocklong.