Traffic delays as oversized truck forces closure of Limerick Tunnel

Efforts are being made clear the Limerick Tunnel after an oversized truck forced its closure this Monday morning.

Gardai are are the scene of the incident which happened at the entrance to the northbound bore at around 9.45am.

While there are delays approaching the Tunnel from the Tipperary side, the operators of the Tunnel expect it will be fully reopened shortly.

The incident is the latest road traffic collision this Monday with other collisions reported at Ballysimon Road, Dock and near Knocklong.