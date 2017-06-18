Fire at storage tank in Limerick manufacturing plant 'not suspicious'

GARDAI believe a fire at a storage tank in a Limerick city manufacturing plant was likely started accidentally.

The fire, at Roches Feeds on the Dock Road, took firefighters over three hours to put out.

Gardai at Henry Street are not treating the fire as suspicious and said it appeared to be accidental.

Limerick Fire Service got the call about the fire around 12.30am this Sunday morning. Two units – plus the hydraulic platform – and one from Shannon attended, fighting the fire until leaving the scene and returning to base around 3.50am.