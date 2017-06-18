Sold! Over 200 properties in Limerick find new owners in April and May

PROPERTIES in Limerick worth over €32.7 million have sold in the months of April and May, new listings with the Property Price Register show.

The database of all house sales nationwide – which does not include the sales of commercial properties – shows that 206 houses sold in April and May, among some 550 sold in the city and county so far this year.

The most expensive properties to sell were Ryedale in Ballyclough for €680,000 and Mazel on the North Circular Road for €560,000.

The property website Daft.ie currently lists 1,400 properties for sale in Limerick, including just 34 priced at €500,000 or over.

Some 100 homes are priced in the bracket of €300,000 to €500,000.

At the other end of the scale, there are nearly 120 houses and plots of land for sale for under €50,000.

The cheapest house available to purchase in the city is No 66 Hyde Road for €20,000.

The three-bed property - in an area which was once the stronghold of a criminal gang – is boarded-up and has a BER rating of F.

New to the market is Cuana Keen, Clancy Strand, a semi-detached four-bed property for €750,000, through M&C Property agents.

Another city property – Moyarta on the North Circular Road – is listed for €850,000.

Last year, a total of 1,853 houses sold in Limerick – more than double those sold in 2011, when the market reached a trough with 725 house sales.

By comparison, there were 1,124 sales in Clare in 2016, 1,306 in Tipperary, 1,404 in Kerry, and 5,390 in Cork.

However, with the creation of over a thousand jobs in the region in the past year, fears have been expressed that Limerick’s tightening housing supply will be unable to meet increasing levels of demand. House prices in Limerick city have risen by over 16% in the past year, and by over five per cent in the county, according to the last market evaluation from Daft.ie, from the first quarter of this year.

There were just 7,150 properties on the market in Munster in March, the lowest number of homes since February 2007.

Almost half (48%) of all properties in Munster find a buyer within four months, largely unchanged from a year ago (47%).

Cork is continuing to see the greatest number of house sales and price rises, with 1,790 houses sold in the Rebel County this year, and a plethora of houses with price-tags in excess of €1m currently for sale.

Sold! Over 200 properties find new owners in April and May:

€75,000 8 St Joseph’s Terrace, Hospital

€185,000 25 Carysford Avenue, College Court, Castletroy

€185,000 27 Careysfort Avenue, College Court, Castletroy

€176,167 13 the Crescent, Rosmore, Ballyneety Road

€100,000 51 Catherine Street

€42,000 Briskagh, Shanagolden

€176,167.40 12 the Crescent, Ros Mor, Ballyneety Road

€120,000 194 Bru Na Gruadan, Castletroy

€120,000 Killeagh, Cahercowlish, Pallasgreen

€56,000 Tobernea West, Effin, Killmallock

€215,000 32 Carriglea, Corbally

€185,000 5 Claureen, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle

€185,000 89 Dromroe, Rhebogue

€40,800 Main Street, Abbeyfeale

€95,950 Apartment 10 Block B, Castlecourt, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 11 Block B, Castlecourt, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 2 Block a, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 5 Block B, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 6 Block B, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 7 Block B, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt 8 Block B, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€95,950 Apt1 Block a, Castlecentre, Castleconnell

€495,000 21 Ashleigh Wood, Monaleen

€162,000 4 the Old School House, Patrickswell

€130,000 23 Fitzhaven Sq, South Circular Road

€97,000 28 Ballantyne Place, Steamboat Quay

€180,000 4 Silver Birch Grove, Dooradoyle

€77,812 1 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 2 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 3 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 4 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 5 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 6 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 8 Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€77,812 Apt 7, Hollymount House, Denmark Street

€81,000 Barrack Street, Kilfinane

€150,000 47 Ferndale, Dromcollogher Road, Newcastle West

€209,500 2 Verona Esplanade, O’Connell Avenue

€262,000 29 Heather Grove, Glencairin, Dooradoyle Rd

€99,000 22 Galtee Close, Caherdavin

€103,000 Fealeview Road, Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale

€50,000 Killonan, Ballysimon

€89,000 3 Old Windmill Court, Lower Gerald Griffin St

€165,000 Caherline, Lisnagry

€50,000 No. 1 Old Station House, Ardagh

€204,000 7 Killard, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle

€65,000 1 Kerry House, Main Street, Abbeyfeale

€100,000 140 the Strand, Ennis Road

€300,000 23 Springfields, Dooradoyle

€84,000 Knocknadiha, Tournafulla

€250,000 Annagh, Lisnagry

€208,000 14 Cairnsfort, Castletroy

€138,000 17 Caher Fuiseog, Herbertstown

€128,000 46 Ceol Na Habhann, Caherconlish

€170,000 20 Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle

€53,000 Cromhill, Kilteely

€325,000 137 The Grange, Raheen

€207,048 5 Larch Close, Bloomfield, Annacotty

€67,000 Ballinacourty, Lisnagry

€68,000 12 Clarke Avenue, Janesboro

€200,000 Apt 8, Bloomfield, Newtown

€191,630 107 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€37,000 201 Windmill House, Dock Road

€85,000 6 Churchtown Road, Newcastle West

€378,000 15 Priory Park, Clancy Strand

€485,003 17 Ashleigh Wood, Monaleen

€90,000** 2 Forge Road, Castleconnell

€220,000 26 Sullane Crescent, Raheen Heights

€55,000 4 Coogan Street, off O’Curry Street

€310,000 50 Ard Thomain, Sli Na Manach, Mungret

€230,000 87 Caislean Na Habhann, Castletroy

€176,168 11 the Crescent, Ros Mor, Kilmallock Road

€96,000 Graigue, Castletown, Kilmallock

€260,000 25 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road

€135,000 2 Heritage Close, Ennis Road

€370,000 36 Hazelhall, Monaleen, Castletroy

€140,000 1 Barretts Flats, Church Street, NCW

€118,943 82 Daar River View, Newcastlewest

€150,000 90 Greenfields Road, Rosbrien

€360,000 6 Rosskeen, Annacotty

€130,000 81 Garanbawn, Murroe

€78,000 25 Elm Place, Rathbane

€105,500 115 Old Windmill Court, Gerard Griffin Street

€182,000 94 Dromore Avenue, Woodhaven, Castletroy

€75,000 Apt 205, Abbey River Court, Sheep Street

€151,000 59 Willow Grove, Crossagalla

€95,000 Anhid West, Croom

€232,000 191 Caislean Na Haibheann, Castletroy

€197,000 8 Clover Hill, Dooradoyle

€110,000 110 Old Windmill Court, Lower Gerald Griffin Street

€165,000 112 Norwood Park, Singland

€90,500 5 St John’s Court, Cathedral Square

€270,000 Woodview House, Glenashrone, Killarney Road

€135,000 116 Carraig Desmond, Newcastlewest

€80,000 3 Flanker Court, Galvone Road

€140,825 101 the Meadow, Ros Fearna, Murroe

€50,000 4 Alphonsus Court, St Alphonsus Street

€190,000 49 Newtown Park, Castletroy

€50,000 5 Alphonsus Court, St Alphonsus Street

€330,000 10 Belmont Hill, Castleconnell

€317,180 2 Clanwilliam Square, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€235,000 108 Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty

€67,000 13 St Ita’s Terrace, St Ita’s Road, NCW

€161,000 18 Kilfergus, Glin

€275,000 50 Meadowvale, Gouldavoher

€160,000 14 Mount Richmond, Rhebogue

€90,000 42 Cois Rioga, Caherconlish

€42,000 Clontemple, Ballingarry

€303,000 Mountfune, Murroe

€205,000 12 Gleanntan, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€160,000 1 Fatima Avenue, Ballysimon Road

€170,000 24 Clonmore, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle

€209,784.14 55 Oak Drive, Bloomfield, Annacotty

€153,500 5a Chandler House, Henry Street

€210,000 Cullinagh, Newcastlewest

€87,000 Apt 116, Abbey River Court, Sheep Street

€245,000 24 Merval Drive, Clareview

€203,000 58 Log Na Gcapall, South Circular Road

€225,000 9 Corrib Drive, Clareview, Ennis Road

€77,000 Carrigkerry, Athea

€375,000 Derryknockane, Rosbrien

€385,000 Riverside, Abington, Murroe

€65,000 11 Taits Corner

€123,000 43 Cedarville, Abbeyfeale

€210,000 Apt 3 Floor 3, 19 O'Connell Street

€330,000 3 Crescent Villas, O’Connell Avenue

€149,250 Bruree Lodge, Bruree

€253,000 52 Oakfield, Father Russell Road, Raheen

€108,000 Spring Mount, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale

€292,500 51 Kylemore, Old Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen

€145,000 15 O'Curry Place

€145,000 19 Rosendale Gardens, Corbally

€140,000 20 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park

€147,578 12 Cois Carraig, Clarina

€25,000 55 Thomond Village, Old Cratloe Road

€25,000 55a Thomond Village, Old Cratloe Road

€25,000 57 Thomond Village, Old Cratloe Road

€25,000 57a Thomond Village, Old Cratloe Road

€25,000 96 Thomand Village, Ballygrennan

€107,000 Ballydoorlis, Kilcoleman, Ardagh

€50,000 24 Castlecourt, Kilmallock

€188,848.65 39 Ard Thomain, Sli Na Manach, Mungret

€33,000 46a Thomond Village, Old Cratloe Road

€91,000 East Cottage, Main Street, Broadford

€85,000 Cuiveens, Foynes

€105,000 Mount Trenchard, Foynes

€58,000 Apartment 305 Mahon House, Upper William Street

€170,000 21 Glendale, Old Singland Road

€232,048.46 193 Caislean Na Habhainn, Castletroy

€222,000 Manister Cross, Manister, Croom

€330,000 45 Hazelhall, Monaleen, Castletroy

€215,048.46 106 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€86,000 318 Abbey River Court, Sheep Street

€308,370.04 No. 1 Clanwilliam Square, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€42,500 Moneymohill, Ballycahill

€147,577 13 Cois Carraig, Clarina

€210,000 22 Carriage Courtyard, Adare Manor, Adare

€38,000 24 Talbot Avenue, Prospect

€216,000 8 Cairnsfort, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€316,000 82 Monaleen Park, Castletroy

€155,000 Tubber, Murroe

€270,000 9 Adare Villa, Adare Manor

€185,000 4 Singland Meadows, Old Bloodmill Road, Singland

€175,000 47 Ballyvareen, Kildimo

€209,784 53 Oak Drive, Bloomfield, Annacotty

€100,000 87 Templegreen, Newcastle West

€192,000 Benmore, Ballinacurra

€130,000 Euro House, Bengal Terrace

€465,000 Graigue, Adare

€58,000 Kilballyowen, Bruff

€130,000 St Anthony’s, Park Road, Bengal Terrace

€130,000 St. Mary’s, 2 Bengal Terrace

€155,000 14 Maple Drive, Caherdavin Lawn

€60,000 15 the Meadows, Brierfield, Castletroy

€111,000 29 Fisherman’s Quay, Grove Island

€238,000 63 Oakfield, Fr Russell Road, Raheen

€80,000 Ballynoe, Bruree

€50,000 Garravane, Rearcross, Newport

€38,000 Glin Road, Ballyhahill

€140,000 Main Street, Shanagolden

€120,000 Unit 18, Grove Island Student Village, Corbally

€220,000 41 River Mews, Woodhaven, Castletroy

€38,506.41 54 Cluain Arra, Newcastle West

€118,973 77 Daar River View, Newcastle West

€40,000 8 Pearse Avenue, Janesboro

€240,000 Sliabh, Riagh View, Garryspillane

€175,000 130 High Meadows, Gouldavoher

€140,000 15 Fairview Terrace, Greenhill Road, Garryowen

€180,000 19 Coolraine Heights, Old Cratloe Road

€300,000 Castleview, Tullovin, Croom

€275,000 16 Grangewood, Lisnagry

€155,066 711 Riverpoint, Bishops Quay

€255,000 Glencullen, Ennis Road

€197,500 Sunnyside, Rosbrien

€85,000 21 Downey Street, Killalee

€80,000 Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

€160,000 Liffane, Askeaton

€255,000 18 Bracken Crescent, North Circular Road

€35,000 Knockderk, Holycross, Bruff

€560,000 Mazel, North Circular Road

€152,000 710 Riverpoint, Bishops Quay

€680,000 Ryedale, Ballyclough

€175,000 3 the Quarry, North Circular Road

€105,000 39 Grove Island, Corbally

€185,000 54 Dromroe, Woodhaven, Castletroy

€240,000 Corbiere, Ashbourne Avenue, South Circular Road

** = In a small number of transactions included in the Register the price shown does not represent the full market price of the property concerned for a variety of reasons. All such properties are marked **.