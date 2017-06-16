Limerick council moves to reassure tenants after London fire

Limerick City and County Council has moved to reassure its tenants that recent refurbishment works carried out on homes across the city and county do not pose any risk and are fire compliant.

In a statement, issued this Friday, the local authority said there is no reason for tenants to be concerned given this weeks fire at a tower block in London.

“From the initial reports on the fire in Grenfell Tower, it’s understood there was a cavity between the cladding and the building structure itself. This is not the case in any refurbishment work carried out by the local authority,” said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

The spokesperson confirmed the external insulation used during the recent refurbishment works at the Watergate complex in the city centre is fixed directly to the exterior, with no cavity.

“The cladding meets the fire regulations set down by law and there are fire stopping measures at each compartment junction as per the fire safety requirements,” he added.