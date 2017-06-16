Investigation following Limerick road accident

An investigation is underway following a road accident on the main Limerick to Cork road this Friday morning.

One car left the road as a result of the incident, which happened shortly before 9am on the N20 at Junction 5 (Patrickswell).

While gardai attended the scene, a spokesperson confirmed there were no serious injuries.

However, a car – belived to be a Toyota Yaris – was extensively damaged and a crane was deployed to remove the vehicle from the area.

LIMERICK: Collision on N20 Limerick/ Cork Rd southbound at J5 Patrickswell. Take care https://t.co/0bSXZ28F0r — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 16, 2017

The road was not closed but there were delays for a time as the scene was being cleared.