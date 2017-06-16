Investigation following Limerick road accident

Collision happened on N20

A car was removed from the scene by crane

An investigation is underway following a road accident on the main Limerick to Cork road this Friday morning.

One car left the road as a result of the incident, which happened shortly before 9am on the N20 at Junction 5 (Patrickswell).

While gardai attended the scene, a spokesperson confirmed there were no serious injuries.

However,  a car – belived to be a Toyota Yaris –  was extensively damaged and a crane was deployed to remove the vehicle from the area.

The road was not closed but there were delays for a time as the scene was being cleared.