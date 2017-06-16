Limerickman hijacked car after striking female owner with his crutch

A COUNTY Limerick man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to a violent incident last year during which a car was hijacked and a woman assaulted with a crutch.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court on Tuesday, Raymond McDonagh, aged 28, who has addresses in Bruree and Fedamore pleaded guilty to two charges including “unlawfully seizing control by force” of a Nissan Qashqai belonging to the victim.

Both offences occurred “at or near” the Brother of Charity centre at Mulgrave Street in the city on June 12, 2016.

Previously, Limerick District Court heard the defendant approached the owner of the 131-registered Qasquai and struck her with a crutch before forcing her to get back into the vehicle.

He then drove off at speed before allowing the woman to get out in the Ballysimon area.

The victim – a woman in her 30s – was treated at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) following the incident and her car was recovered that night from the sea at Quilty in West Clare after it was seen entering the sea near the local pier.

After Mr McDonagh pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Mark Nicholas SC said his client had consumed a “mixture of alcohol and medication” on the day

A probation report and a GP report are to be prepared by next month.