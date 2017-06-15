Gardai investigating break-in at County Limerick secondary school

GARDAI in Kilmallock are investigating a burglary at the secondary school in Kilfinane which was also damaged when two fire extinguishers were activated.

Scoil Pol secondary school at Ballyroe, Kilfinane, was entered between 6pm on Wednesday, June 7, and 8am on Thursday, June 8, via a fire door.

The alarm was activated and an alarm control box removed from the wall. Some internal doors were broken to gain access to the office.

A quantity of cash was taken and a hard drive from security cameras was also taken. Gardai in Kilmallock and Ballylanders are investigating and can be contacted on 063-98018.

Meanwhile, gardai at Castleconnell are seeking witnesses to the theft of three bicycles that were stolen from the rear of a house at Castlerock Road, Castleconnell, some time between June 3 and June 6 while the homeowners were away from the house.

The bicycles stolen are described as being two Raleigh bicycles, one black in colour and one purple in colour and a white trek racing bicycle.

Gardai at Castleconnell can be contacted at 061 377105.

Meanwhile, gardai at Henry Street are seeking witnesses to a theft of another bicycle that was stolen from the rear of a house at The Oaks, Briarfield, Castletroy, sometime between 14.00 and 14.45hrs on June 10.

The Raleigh ladies bicycle is lilac in colour.

Gardai at Henry Street can be contacted at 061 212400.