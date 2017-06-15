Limerick pride festival to take centre stage this summer

LIMERICK is set to celebrate the successes and strengths of the local LGBTQ community at this year’s annual Pride Festival next month.

During the launch of the week-long festivities at the Clayton Hotel this Monday, the committee behind the major equality rights celebration for the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) community announced a jam-packed mid-July line-up.

From Monday, July 10, to Sunday, July 15, an assortment of entertaining events will take place across the city, including the flagship pride parade on the Saturday afternoon.

Launching the event, festival chairperson Lou McCormack said that they are “thrilled” to announce the line-up of events, culminating in the PrideFest party at the Hunt Museum after the popular parade.

“We want to welcome everyone to join us in celebrating LGBTQ culture in Limerick and show Limerick for the truly open and accepting city that she is. It is set to build on the success and positive energy of previous years’ festivals, promoting community spirit, community engagement and celebration,” she said.

Festival PRO, Richard Lynch said there will always be a need for a pride festival, for as long as the global LGBTQ community exists.

“Ireland voted ‘Yes’ to same-sex marriage in 2015, a new generation has spoken who were responsible for that victory. This generation is our future leaders and we want to give them a platform as the voice of a new Ireland. It will be an event supporting LGBTQ young people in Limerick and beyond and we want Pride to be an inclusive, open and integrated event welcoming all people regardless of sexual or gender orientation, religion or race.”

Mr Lynch, a columnist for the Limerick Chronicle, was recently awarded a mayoral reception in City Hall for his work via his well-known website, I Love Limerick. This website was originally used to promote the festival in 2008.

“We must fight for our brothers and sisters throughout the world and take a stand for human rights for all,” he said.