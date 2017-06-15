Limerick council offers reassurances that Rathkeale mart works all above board

LIMERICK City and County Council has moved to assure residents in Rathkeale that the demolition of the old mart in the town is all being carried out according to regulation and with the appropriate planning permission.

Many locals had voiced concern about the proper handling of asbestos in the old structure.

“Demolition works are currently taking place on the old mart in Rathkeale. They are being carried out following the granting of planning permission 17/179 ‘to take down and remove existing steel portal frame buildings from the site including appropriate treatment and disposal of asbestos sheeting by a licensed contractor and all associated site development works’,” said a council spokesperson.

“A specialist environmental consultant has been appointed to supervise the project. They are working in compliance with planning conditions and a waste management plan was submitted in advance of works commencing. Furthermore, a specialist asbestos removal contractor has been appointed,” continued the spokesperson.

It was also confirmed that a site inspection by the council was also undertaken this Tuesday, and “everything on site was in order”. The council has pledged to monitor the works.

At Tuesday’s Adare Rathkeale municipal meeting, Cllr Adam Teskey asked that the council send inspectors onto the site regularly, even suggesting that one visit “daily”.