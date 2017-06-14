Delays following Limerick city crash

Motorists are being advised of delays following a multi-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm the Wednesday at Ballysimon Road near its junction with the M7 motorway.

LIMERICK: Crash just off the M7 Dublin Rd at J29 Ballysimon Rd, causing delays on the M7 EB & the Tipperary Rd OB. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 14, 2017

While there are no no reports of any injuries, gardai are in attendance and there are reports of lengthy delays on both the Ballysimon Road and on the eastbound carriageway of the M7 near the approach to Junction 29.