Delays following Limerick city crash

Gardai are in attendance

Motorists are being advised of delays following a multi-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm the Wednesday at Ballysimon Road near its junction with the M7 motorway.

While there are no no reports of any injuries, gardai are in attendance and there are reports of lengthy delays on both the Ballysimon Road and on the eastbound carriageway of the M7 near the approach to Junction 29.