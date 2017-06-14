Man accused of 'stabbing ex-girlfriend in the head' granted bail at Limerick court

A MAN who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the head after she came home from work, has been granted bail at Limerick District Court despite strong objections from gardai.

A man in his 30s was charged with assault causing harm in relation to a “terrifying” attack on the woman on February 25, when the couple lived together in a Limerick city centre apartment.

Gda Shaun O’Hagan said at this Tuesday’s District Court sitting that it was the State’s case that when the injured party returned home from work, the accused “struck her with a kitchen chair”.

Gda O’Hagan said that it would be alleged that the accused then “grabbed her by the ponytail” and went to grab a kitchen knife. Solicitor Darach McCarthy interjected, saying that the garda was detailing evidence which was not a matter for a bail hearing.

Gda O’Hagan, continuing, said that it would be alleged that the woman was then stabbed by the accused and sustained “permanent scarring to the back of the head”.

The court heard that the accused has recently received bail for a separate aggravated burglary charge, where he was accused of breaking into the home of the same injured party “with a knife” in May, breaching a barring order.

Gda O’Hagan said that, if granted bail, “he will create numerous serious offences”, adding that the accused “poses a real danger to the life of the injured party”.

He said that “she is in fear of this person”.

Mr McCarthy said that there was “no proof” of the allegations as a medical report was not available. He added that his client is innocent “until proven otherwise”.

Judge Mary Larkin granted bail on similar conditions to the accused’s recent bail application, stating that he was to reside at his city centre address, abide by a curfew, make no contact with the injured party, surrender his passport and lodge an independent surety.