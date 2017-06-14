Thieves broke into Limerick premises via skylight

Gardai are investigating an incident during which thieves broke into a commercial premises in the city centre via the skylight.

Details of the incident – at Charlotte Quay – which happened over the June bank holiday weekend have only just been released by gardai

“The premises was broken into between 5pm on Friday, June 2 and 7.30am on Tuesday, June 6,” said a garda spokesperson who confirmed a computer and some cash were taken.

“Entry was gained through a skylight and roof and there was some damage caused inside the premises,” he added.

The premises has been forensically examined and CCTV has also been obtained by investigating gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street station at (061) 212400