Traders’ chance to grow with Limerick's Gardens International development

THERE will be an opportunity for local suppliers to take advantage of one of Limerick city’s biggest infrastructure projects at an event this week.

Limerick Chamber has teamed up with the Limerick Twenty Thirty company and the lead contractor on the Gardens International project, JJ Rhatigan, for a special ‘Meet the Buyer’ event, kicking off at 2pm this Thursday, June 15.

The building of office space at the Henry Street project is well under way and the event, at the Chamber’s offices in 96 O’Connell Street, is to ensure local firms have the opportunity to contribute to the project.

JJ Rhatigan is looking for suppliers of building materials, signage, landscapers, painters, joiners fitted furniture and sub-contractor trades for the project, which will see office space built and ready to accommodate up to 750 staff.

The building will provide grade A office workspace over six floors, and will extend to over 112,000 square feet.

As well as the office space, the Gardens International scheme – formerly known as the Hanging Gardens – will include dedicated male and female shower and changing facilities, plus secure bicycle parking.

A number of blue-chip firms are believed to be already eyeing up the area.

Gardens International was purchased by Limerick City and County Council after the site was placed in Nama.

The site was originally to be developed by former prominent city developer Robert Butler into a mixed use retail and office site.

Entry to the Limerick Chamber event this Thursday is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance.

For more information, call Caoimhe Moloney at 061-415180, or email info@limerickchamber.ie.