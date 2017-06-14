Limerick man accused of falsely imprisoning elderly father granted bail

A MAN accused of falsely imprisoning his elderly father and forcing him to withdraw thousands of euro from his credit union account has been granted bail despite a garda objection.

James O’Connor, aged 40, who has an address at Lord Edward Street faces multiple charges relating to incidents which are alleged to have happened in recent weeks.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Brian Culbert said gardai received a missing persons report in relation to Jim O’Connor on May 25 last and that the 80-year-old was located in County Laois a number of days later.

He said gardai were alerted after a member of the public rang 999 after they observed him crying in a car while appearing to be held against his will.

Det Garda Culbert said it will be alleged that Jim O’Connor, who is now in “safe and secure” accommodation, was forced to withdraw €7,000 from his credit union account and that his son also withdrew his pension from a post office in the city without his permission.

Judge Mary Larkin was told CCTV footage has been obtained as part of the investigation and that a number of witness statements have also been taken.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client is entitled to the presumption of innocence and he rejected suggestions Mr O’Connor will not stand trial if released. He said he was concerned with some of Det Garda Culbert’s evidence – describing it as a narrative which was not relevant.

Cross-examined by Mr McCarthy, the detective accepted the defendant has a “fractious” relationship with other members of his family.

Granting bail subject to the lodgment of substantial independent surety, Judge Larkin imposed a number of restrictions on the defendant.

He must live at his home address, obey a nightly curfew and sign-on daily at Henry Street garda station.

Mr O’Connor was also ordered not have any contact with his father or any potential witnesses in the case.

As a file is to be be prepared for the DPP, the matter was adjourned to June 27, next.