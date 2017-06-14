Richard Lynch receives mayoral honour for love of Limerick

FORMER Limerick Person of the Year Richard Lynch was honoured with a mayoral reception at City Hall in recognition of his years of promoting Limerick.

The ceremony, which took place at Merchant’s Quay last Thursday evening, celebrated the popular presenter, actor and Limerick Chronicle columnist's work as owner of the well-known I Love Limerick website.

Praising Richard’s work, Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said that Richard “does a lot of work for a lot of communities in Limerick and he only puts out positive news because he loves Limerick and we all love Limerick”.

Richard has been the driving force behind the I Love Limerick website since it was set up in 2008. The site was first used to promote the Limerick Pride Festival, in which he has been involved since 2008.

Richard is the son of the late Eric and Florence Lynch, who were proprietors of the legendary singsong house Eric’s Pub on St Joseph Street.

The local actor said that he was “very honoured” to be recognised by his home city. And speaking on the success of I Love Limerick, he said: “It developed into a community website dedicated to reporting and promoting positive news about Limerick people, communities, charities and events.

"I Love Limerick was set up to help people, to give people a platform that normally wouldn’t have one. I started the project in an effort to counteract the negative press Limerick was getting in the national media at the time; little did I know the adventure I was undertaking. I have been so blessed to meet so many incredible people, to work with so much talent and to given the chance to make a difference and do something positive.”

He added “money and fame” never motivated his work, and that the “emotional payback from the work is immeasurable”.

“I do love Limerick. It’s been so good to me and the people inspire me everyday. All the hard work has been worth it and I would do it all over again. Limerick is really about the people who make up this great city and county.”