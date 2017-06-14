Banks balk at ATM for University Hospital Limerick

A NUMBER of banks have refused to install automatic teller machines at University Hospital Limerick due to the footfall levels at the Dooradoyle campus, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The hospital does not have an ATM on site, despite numerous requests from members of the public, patient representatives and staff to install one.

According to minutes of a patients council meeting in February, received by the Chronicle under freedom of information legislation, AIB was one bank that refused to install a machine. Declan McNamara, UHL, confirmed that negotiations were underway with other providers at the time.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said that it has made representations to a number of banks. “However, feedback from them is that footfall within the hospital is not at a level to justify the costs of installation and ongoing management,” she said.

During the launch of the hospital’s new emergency department, CEO Colette Cowan said that at least 2,000 people walk through the hospital every day.

That amounts to at least 730,000 people using the hospital space every year, excluding visitors and staff members.

The spokesperson added: “There are two ATMs within walking distances of the hospital and the hospital shop located at the entrance to the main reception offers customers cash back.”

The purpose of the patients council is to establish a group of people who have an interest in the hospital group, to plan and advise on improving services for patients and families who use any of the six hospitals across the Group.

The council convened its first meeting on April 5, 2016, and sees an average attendance of 10 people.

At least two people, since April 2016, have resigned from the council committee.