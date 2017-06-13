Emergency services attend triple vehicle collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a triple vehicle collision in Limerick city this Tuesday morning.

Limerick Fire Service were alerted of the incident, which occurred near the Clonmacken Roundabout on the Condell Road, at 8.04am. The Condell Road has been closed both ways, with diversions in place.

An emergency service source said that two cars and one van was involved in the collision. It is not yet known how many people were involved in the incident.

The Fire Service immediately dispatched three units, and it is understood that they are still at the scene of the crash.